Just when cricket experts around the world were giving their opinions on whether former India captain Virat Kohli should play the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. BCCI announced that Virat will not be part of India's T20 squad against the West Indies. Later he was expected to make comeback into the side for the Zimbabwe ODIs but VK's name was not on the squad. So when will Virat Kohli make comeback to international cricket? The answer is ahead of Asia Cup 2022.

Show me a batsman who can hit a better lofted drive for a 6 than the King Virat Kohli @imVkohli #ViratKohli_ #KingKohli #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/xZoy415Oqk — Avinash (@iamavinashvk) July 30, 2022

According to a report by PTI, the former Indian captain will make his return with the Asia Cup T20 tournament, which will be hosted by Sri Lanka in the United Arab Emirates next month. "Virat had spoken to selectors that he would be available from the Asia Cup onwards. The first team players will hardly get a rest from the Asia Cup till the end of the World T20. Hence, this is a two-week window after the Windies tour when they can rest," the source said.

This means that BCCI gave Virat a long break of 41 days between India vs England 3rd T20I and Asia Cup. Virat has not played much cricket in the year 2022. During the IPL 2022, Virat had mentioned in an interview that he could think about taking a break from cricket. However, there could not be a worse time to take a break as India are still finalising their squad for the upcoming T20 WC. Virat has shown poor form in international cricket, especially in T20Is. There are players like Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav who can replace him at number three. There are many factors going against Virat at the moment. However, he can turn the tables upside down in the Asia Cup where he is surely going to feature.