Big Break For Arjun Tendulkar, MI Pacer Gets Selected For South Zone Squad In Deodhar Trophy

The Deodhar Trophy has long been recognized as a platform to showcase the premier performers from each state, and Arjun's selection serves as a testament to his promising talent and potential as a young cricketer.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 11:21 PM IST

Arjun Tendulkar, the son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, has secured a place in the South Zone squad for the highly anticipated Deodhar Trophy inter-zonal 50-over tournament. Scheduled to commence on July 24 in Puducherry, the competition will be led by Mayank Agarwal. The selection committee has diligently handpicked the best performers from each of the South Zone states, although a few players such as B Sai Sudharsan have been kept as standbys due to their involvement in the Emerging Asia Cup, set to take place in Colombo from July 13 to July 23.

Renowned for his prowess in left-arm fast medium bowling and his hard-hitting abilities as a lower-order batsman, Arjun had previously made his debut for the Mumbai Indians in the previous edition of the prestigious Indian Premier League (IPL). His exceptional displays have now earned him a spot in the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) upcoming Emerging all-rounders' camp, which is scheduled for August.

Arjun's inclusion in the South Zone squad will contribute to their formidable pace attack, alongside talented opening bowlers Vidwath Kaverappa and Vyshak Vijaykumar from Karnataka, as well as V Koushik. With an impressive record of eight wickets in seven matches, making him the joint highest wicket-taker for the Goa team, Arjun's presence adds a new dimension to the South Zone's bowling strategy as a left-arm seamer.

Squad: Mayank Agarwal (Captain), Rohan Kunnummal (vice-captain), N Jagadeesan (wicketkeeper), Rohit Rayadu, KB Arun Karthik, Devdutt Padikkal, Ricky Bhui (wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, V Kaverappa, V Vyshak, Kaushik V, Mohit Redkar, Sijomon Joseph, Arjun Tendulkar, Sai Kishore.

