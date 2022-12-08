topStoriesenglish
BIG trouble for Rohit Sharma, coach Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli as BCCI calls for REVIEW meeting, Hardik Pandya set to be new T20 captain

The BCCI review meeting comes of the back of India’s five-run loss to Bangladesh in the second ODI on Wednesday (December 7) which means Team India have lost an ODI series to Bangladesh for the second time since 2015.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Dec 08, 2022, 11:12 AM IST|Source: Bureau

The ODI series loss to Bangladesh couldn’t have come at a worse time for Team India as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have called for a review meeting in Mumbai. After crashing out of T20 World Cup 2022 in the semifinals followed by back-to-back ODI series losses to New Zealand and Bangladesh, the BCCI office-bearers will meet captain Rohit Sharma, coach Rahul Dravid, NCA chief VVS Laxman and former captain Virat Kohli when the side returns to India from Bangladesh after the Test series.

The BCCI review meeting comes of the back of India’s five-run loss to Bangladesh in the second ODI on Wednesday (December 7) which means Team India have lost an ODI series to Bangladesh for the second time since 2015. India have not won a major ICC title since the 2013 Champions Trophy win.

“We weren’t able to meet the Indian team before going to Bangladesh as some of the office bearers were busy but we will schedule it as soon as the team is back from Bangladesh. It has been an embarrassing performance and we didn’t expect this team to lose to Bangladesh,” a top BCCI official was quoted as saying by Indian Express newspaper.

Gujarat Titans and Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is likely to take over as T20 captain and it remains to be seen how long Rohit Sharma can hold on to the ODI captaincy with the 50-over World Cup scheduled to take place in India next year.

Rohit is 35 years of age already and the BCCI may want to retain him as captain for the next year’s 50-over World Cup on home soil, with Pandya being groomed keeping in mind the next T20 World Cup in 2024 in the West Indies and United States.

The BCCI is also yet to appoint a new senior selection committee after it decided not to renew the tenure of Chetan Sharma, Sunil Joshi, Debashish Mohanty and Harvinder Singh although a Cricket Advisory Committee was appointed for this purpose.

