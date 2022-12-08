topStoriesenglish
India vs Bangladesh 2022: THIS Bengal batter to replace injured captain Rohit Sharma

While Abhimanyu Easwaran might come in as Rohit’s cover, it will be stand in skipper KL Rahul and young Shubman Gill who would be opening the innings for India in Chattogram and Dhaka.

India A captain and Bengal opener Abhimanyu Easwaran is likely to be called as injured skipper Rohit Sharma’s replacement for the upcoming two Test series against Bangladesh, starting in Chattogram on December 14. Skipper Rohit, who valiantly tried to save the ODI series despite a left thumb dislocation, is likely to be out of the Test series.

“Abhimanyu Easwaran has scored back to back hundreds in ongoing A Test series and is an opener. In all likelihood, he will join the squad in Chattogram after finishing his second A Test in Sylhet,” a senior BCCI source told news agency PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Easwaran scored 141 in first A Test and was 144 not out at stumps on day two of the second Test. While Easwaran might come in as Rohit’s cover, it will be stand in skipper KL Rahul and young Shubman Gill who would be opening the innings for India in Chattogram and Dhaka.

It is also understood that Bengal seamer Mukesh Kumar, who has consistently performed for India A, or Umran Malik, could replace an injured Mohammed Shami. India’s bowling could have a severely depleted look as Ravindra Jadeja, who hasn’t played a single match since undergoing knee surgery, will be playing the Test matches straightaway.

While Axar Patel is already in the squad, Saurabh Kumar could be called in from the A team as a back up left arm spinner unless some out of box thinking brings Suryakumar Yadav in the mix. Surya has already confirmed that he will play Mumbai's second Ranji Trophy game this season.

The skipper copped an injury to his finger in the second over of Bangladesh’s batting innings while attempting a catch. The ball hit his thumb and he was seen bleeding as he walked off. He didn’t come out to open the innings as well, with Virat Kohli replacing him as Shikhar Dhawan’s partner at the top. Bangladesh edged past India by 5 runs in the second match to secure the ODI series.

“Rohit will certainly miss the next game, fly back to Bombay, consult with an expert and see how it is and whether he can come back for the Test matches or not. I’m not sure. It’s too soon to say that (he`ll be fit for the Tests or not),” Dravid said in the post-match press conference.

Meanwhile, Deepak Chahar, who only bowled three overs in the second ODI in Dhaka, was also ruled out of the final ODI as was Kuldeep Sen, who missed the match on Wednesday. “All three of them won’t play the next game for sure,” Dravid said.

(with agency inputs)

