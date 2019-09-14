close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs South Africa

Biggest challenge playing in India is dealing with conditions: Lance Klusener

The former South African all-rounder believes that the jam-packed stadium in India during any cricket match is also a major challenge for South Africa when they lock horns with the Men in Blue.

Biggest challenge playing in India is dealing with conditions: Lance Klusener
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@OfficialCSA

As India and South Africa get ready for the first T20I of the three-match series, Proteas white-ball batting coach Lance Klusener said the biggest challenge is dealing with conditions in the subcontinent.

"Having played here before the biggest challenge really playing in India is dealing with the conditions", Klusener told reporters.

The former South African all-rounder believes that the jam-packed stadium in India during any cricket match is also a major challenge for South Africa when they lock horns with the Men in Blue.

"Indian conditions are very different and it is a wonderful challenge to play in a full noisy stadium", he added.

Klusener expressed faith in his batsmen and said that the Quinton de Kock led side will look to take advantage of India`s young bowling line up during the T20 series.

"It`s an area that we will look to take advantage of, you look at opposing teams and areas where you could take advantage," Klusener told reporters on Saturday.

South Africa had a disappointing World Cup stint as they finished at the seventh spot, managing to win just three games out of nine.

"The game has changed a lot over the years, and standards of all-rounders are now amazing. Hardik Pandya is right up there and we have young all-rounders in our team which can be in the top five in next years or so," Klusener said. 

Proteas squad for three-match T20I series against India: Quinton de Kock (c), Rassie van der Dussen (VC), Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Linde.

South Africa will take on India in a three-match T20I series and three-match Test series. The first T20I will take place in Dharamshala on September 15.

Tags:
India vs South AfricaLance KlusenerQuinton de KockHardik PandyaKagiso RabadaAndile PhehlukwayoDavid MillerBeuran Hendricks
Next
Story

Ashes: Steve Smith confident of Australia win despite conceding lead

Must Watch

PT3M8S

5W1H: Govt to contribute Rs 10,000 crore to complete construction of unfinished housing projects