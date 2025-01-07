Biggest Six In Cricket? Hilton Cartwright Hits 121 Metre Monstrous Six In Big Bash League 2025, Video Goes Viral - Watch

In an unforgettable display of power hitting, Hilton Cartwright etched his name into Big Bash League (BBL) history on January 4, 2025, with a monstrous 121-metre six that left spectators in awe. The Melbourne Stars' hard-hitting batter launched the ball out of the park during a thrilling contest against the Melbourne Renegades at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), setting the cricketing world ablaze.

Hilton Cartwright smashed 121M six in the BBL. __ pic.twitter.com/HYl5ZQl7wU January 6, 2025

A Clash for the Ages

The stage was set for an exciting showdown between the Melbourne Stars and their fierce rivals, the Melbourne Renegades. After winning the toss, the Stars opted to bowl first, restricting the Renegades to 168/7 in their allotted 20 overs. While the Renegades had their moments, it was the English duo of Jacob Bethell and Jonathan Wells who guided their side to a competitive total, with Bethell scoring 49 runs and Wells contributing 45.

However, it was clear that the game wasn’t over until the final ball was bowled. The Stars, known for their firepower, lost early wickets, but the likes of Ben Duckett (67 off 49 balls) and Marcus Stoinis (48 runs) steadied the ship. With 10 runs required off the last over, the match was finely poised.

The Big Moment: Cartwright's 121-Metre Six

With the game hanging in the balance, Cartwright took charge. On the third ball of the final over, Renegades’ bowler Tom Rogers delivered a full-length delivery outside off-stump. Cartwright, with impeccable timing, swung his bat with all his might, sending the ball soaring over long-on. The ball sailed into the second tier, smashing a 121-metre six that stunned both players and spectators alike.

Even Cartwright himself appeared astonished by the sheer distance, forming an “O” with his mouth as he watched the ball disappear into the sky. The crowd erupted, and the commentary was filled with disbelief at the immense power on display.

The Finishing Touch: Cartwright and Maxwell Seal the Deal

While Cartwright’s six was the highlight of the chase, it wasn’t the only impactful stroke in the final moments. Glenn Maxwell, known for his explosive batting, also contributed with a crucial four to seal the win. The Stars clinched a five-wicket victory, chasing down the target with ease and moving one step closer to a playoff spot in BBL 2025.

Ben Duckett: Acknowledging the Big Hit

Following the match, Ben Duckett, whose steady knock anchored the chase, shared his thoughts on Cartwright’s monstrous six. Duckett praised his teammate’s skill, highlighting the preparation that goes into such huge hits. “In the nets, he’s hitting them a long way. I’m just glad it came off today,” Duckett remarked. The Englishman also reflected on the team's depth, pointing out that the likes of Cartwright and Maxwell provide the finishing power that could take the Stars all the way in the competition.

Cartwright's Big Six: A Moment for the Ages

Cartwright’s 121-metre six is now the talk of the cricketing world, and it’s hard to argue with the consensus that it could be one of the biggest hits in BBL history. The Melbourne Stars are certainly benefitting from the immense hitting talent within their ranks, with Cartwright leading the charge alongside Maxwell. Their fireworks in the closing stages of the match were a testament to their big-game temperament and raw power.

As the BBL 2025 season progresses, Hilton Cartwright’s towering six will be remembered as one of the defining moments of this year’s tournament. For now, it remains to be seen if anyone can top this feat, but one thing’s for sure: Cartwright’s gigantic six has set a new benchmark for power hitting in T20 cricket.