‘Birthday Boy’ MS Dhoni Still Highest Individual Tax Payer Ahead Of Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma

Indian cricket legend MS Dhoni walked away from international cricket back in 2020. On Friday, Dhoni turns 42 years of age but he is far from being done with the Indian Premier League (IPL) after leading Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to the IPL 2023 title earlier this year.

Dhoni reportedly draws a salary of Rs 12 crore from the CSK and even years after retirement he remains the highest individual tax-paying cricketer from India, ahead of current India skipper Rohit Sharma or former India captain Virat Kohli.

The CSK captain is currently the highest individual tax-payer from the entire state of Jharkhand. Dhoni reportedly paid a stunning Rs 38 crore in advance tax for the fiscal year that ended on March 31 of this year, according to the Income Tax Department.

The I-T department confirmed that he still was the highest taxpayer in 2022-23, despite his retirement from international cricket. Dhoni’s annual income has not been affected despite his retirement on August 15, 2020.

His income in the year 2022-23 is almost equal to his last fiscal year’s income as depicted his advance tax payment to the Income Tax Department. Dhoni has paid a total of Rs 38 crore as advance tax to the I-T Department for the financial year that ended on March 31 this year. Last year too, he had deposited the same amount as advance tax. In the year 2020-21, Dhoni had deposited an amount of around Rs 30 crore as advance tax.

According to sources in the I-T Department quoted by IANS news agency, Dhoni has been the highest individual taxpayer of Jharkhand, this year too.

Earlier, he had paid Rs 12.17 crore in 2017-18 and Rs 10.93 crore in 2016-17. Former India captain has heavily invested in several companies such as HomeLane, Cars 24, Khatabook, among others. He also has farmhouse of around 43 acres in Ranchi. Dhoni also runs a film production company called Dhoni Entertainment Private Limited (DEPL).

Virat Kohli earned over Rs 250 crore in 2022

According to a report in 2022, former India skipper Virat Kohli became the highest-earning one in the country in 2022 through commercial deals and earned Rs 256.52 crore. Among the highest-paid global athletes, Kohli occupies the 61th position. As per Sportico, Kohli earned a net income of $33.9 million in 2022, which makes him highest-paid Indian athlete.