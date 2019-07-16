Black Caps homecoming ceremony on hold

close

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

The homecoming ceremony for New Zealand's World Cup squad has been put on hold due to some "logistical complications".

Wellington: The homecoming ceremony for New Zealand's World Cup squad has been put on hold due to some "logistical complications".

On Sunday, Kane Williamson's men lost an opportunity to win their first World Cup after they suffered a defeat to England on count of boundaries in the summit clash at Lord's. Both the teams could not be separated after 100 overs and also tied the Super Over, but England lifted the trophy after winning on boundary countback.

On Tuesday, New Zealand Cricket Chief Executive David White said while the team appreciated the enthusiasm from supporters to arrange a parade or function upon their arrival back into the country, the players will not be travelling together as some of them would be remaining in the UK for holidays.

"We've been in conversations with the Minister for Sport and Recreation, Grant Robertson, and are mindful of the Prime Minister's (Jacinda Ardern) enthusiasm for a welcome-home celebration," stuff.co.nz quoted White as saying.

"At the moment, however, with some players arriving back at different times, some not arriving back at all, and others having alternative playing commitments, it's just not practical.

"Hopefully, given the interest surrounding this, we can organise something appropriate in the weeks to come," he added.

