Blame Game In Indian Camp After Defeat In IND vs ENG 3rd T20, Captain Suryakumar Yadav Says THIS

The cricketing world was abuzz with excitement and anticipation as India and England clashed in the third T20I in Rajkot. The stage was set for a thrilling encounter, with both teams vying for dominance. However, it was England that emerged victorious, securing a 26-run win that left the Indian camp in a state of introspection. In the aftermath of the defeat, India's captain, Suryakumar Yadav, offered valuable insights into the game, highlighting standout performances and pinpointing areas for improvement.

Adil Rashid's Masterclass

One of the standout performers of the match was England's Adil Rashid. The seasoned spinner showcased his world-class skills, making life extremely difficult for the Indian batsmen. Rashid's mastery in spin bowling was evident as he kept the Indian batting lineup on edge, making strike rotation a daunting task. His economical spell, with an economy rate of just 3.80, was instrumental in keeping the pressure on the hosts. Despite taking only one wicket, Rashid's impact on the game was undeniable. His dismissal of Tilak Varma, who had been in fine form throughout the series, was a testament to his ability to turn the tide in England's favor.

"I felt there'd be a little bit of dew. With Hardik-Axar batting and us needing 55 off 24, still felt we had the game in our hands. The credit to Adil Rashid. We wanted to rotate the strike, but he didn't let us, that's why he is a world-class bowler," Suryakumar Yadav said in the post-match presentation. Rashid's performance was a masterclass in spin bowling, and his ability to maintain pressure throughout his spell was a key factor in England's victory.

Varun Chakravarthy's Impact

On the Indian side, Varun Chakravarthy emerged as the shining star. The right-arm spinner turned England's middle order inside out with his deceiving pace and variations. After dismissing England's captain, Jos Buttler, Varun went on to clear the middle order, achieving his second five-wicket haul in T20Is for India. His disciplined approach and hardworking nature were highlighted by Suryakumar Yadav as the reasons behind his success in the shortest format of the game.

"Varun's one guy who has been working very hard and has good discipline that's why he's got the results," Suryakumar added. Varun's performance was a testament to his dedication and skill, proving that he is a valuable asset for the Indian team in T20 cricket.

Mohammed Shami's Return

Another notable aspect of the match was the return of Mohammed Shami to international cricket. The 34-year-old pacer made his comeback after the ODI World Cup final in 2023. Although he went wicketless, Shami showed promising signs of finding his rhythm. He consistently bowled around 135 kph, maintained a flawless seam position, and even generated some movement. Suryakumar Yadav was pleased with Shami's performance, stating, "Good to see Shami bowl like that."

Learning from Defeat

The defeat in Rajkot was a hard pill to swallow for the Indian team, but Suryakumar Yadav emphasized the importance of learning from the experience. He acknowledged that conceding 170 runs from a position of 127/8 was too much and that the team needed to improve in both bowling and batting. "We always learn from a T20 game. Conceding 170 from 127 for 8 was too much. In batting also, we have a few things to learn," Suryakumar said.

The Indian captain's words reflect a sense of determination and a commitment to improvement. The team will undoubtedly use this defeat as a learning opportunity to come back stronger in the upcoming matches.