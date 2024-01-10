In a post-match presentation following India's defeat to Australia in the final T20I, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur candidly acknowledged her team's shortcomings in white-ball cricket. Despite impressive Test wins against England and Australia last month, the Indian side faced a setback, with Australia emerging victorious in the T20I series. "The last one month, we played very good cricket. They played white-ball cricket better than us. Red-ball cricket we know we can take our time, but in white-ball cricket, we need to be on our toes," remarked Harmanpreet. She emphasized the importance of learning from the experience, acknowledging the need to focus on fitness and fielding.

Fielding and Fitness: The Key Takeaways

Fielding, a critical aspect of limited-overs cricket, proved to be an area where India fell short. Harmanpreet highlighted the team's commitment to addressing this weakness during the upcoming break. "After this break, we will work on our fitness and fielding and come back stronger," she affirmed, reflecting a proactive approach to overcoming challenges.

Youngsters and Team Unity

Acknowledging the contribution of the team's youngsters, Harmanpreet praised their commitment and emphasized the role of unity in the squad. "Whenever they (youngsters) get the opportunity, they give their 100 per cent. The combination and unity play a big role," she stated, underlining the team's fighting spirit.

Australia's Dominance in White-Ball Leg

Australia showcased a remarkable comeback in the white-ball leg of the tour, securing the ODI series 3-0 and T20I series 2-1 after a significant loss in the one-off Test. Harmanpreet expressed admiration for the Australian team, recognizing the lessons her side could learn from them.

Match Recap: India's Batting Struggles

During the final T20I, India faced a challenging task as they were put to bat first. Despite good starts from Shafali Varma, Smriti Mandhana, and Richa Ghosh, timely wickets from the Australian bowlers restricted India to a total of 147/6 in 20 overs. Aussies Annabel Sutherland and Georgia Wareham were the standout bowlers.

Australia's Clinical Run-Chase

In the run-chase, Australia's Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney played hard-hitting fifties, dismantling the Indian bowling attack. India lost the match by seven wickets with eight balls to spare. Pooja Vastrakar and Deepti Sharma managed to get wickets, but it wasn't enough to turn the tide.

Sutherland Clinches 'Player of the Match' Award

Annabel Sutherland's stellar performance with the ball earned her the 'Player of the Match' award, sealing Australia's dominance in the series.