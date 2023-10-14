Blame Game In Pakistan Camp After BIG Defeat Against Team India In Cricket World Cup 2023, Captain Babar Azam Says THIS

In a highly anticipated clash at the Cricket World Cup 2023, Pakistan's skipper, Babar Azam, expressed his deep disappointment following a crushing defeat to arch-rivals India. The match, which took place at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, saw Pakistan being bundled out for just 191 runs, marking the second-lowest score they've posted against Idia in an ODI World Cup.

Babar Azam's Reflection

Babar Azam, who had a partnership going with Rizwan, lamented the missed opportunity. "We started well with a good partnership. We just planned to play normal cricket and build partnerships. Suddenly there was a collapse, and we could not finish well. Not good for us," Babar admitted during the post-match ceremony. He expressed disappointment at their performance and the inability to capitalize on the strong start.

Shoaib Akhtar's Disappointment

Legendary Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar didn't mince his words, as he vented his frustration on social media, saying, "What a waste of opportunity on a great batting wicket. Disappointed. Very disappointed." Akhtar's words resonated with many fans who had high hopes for Pakistan in this encounter.

Collapse Costs Pakistan

Initially, it appeared that Pakistan was on track for a competitive total, with Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam forming a resilient partnership. However, the team's batting lineup crumbled after the duo's efforts. From a promising 155 for 2, Pakistan found themselves all out for 191. The collapse was a missed opportunity, as they were unable to capitalize on a wicket that was favorable to batsmen.

India's Bowlers Shine

India's bowlers, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah, played crucial roles in hoodwinking the Pakistani batters with their intelligent use of the semi-old ball and a bag of tricks. They dismantled Pakistan's middle-order, setting India on course for an eighth victory in ODI World Cups. Kuldeep Yadav also contributed, taking important wickets to hasten Pakistan's decline.

India's Dominance

Rohit Sharma's decision to bowl first after winning the toss may have raised some eyebrows, but it proved to be a strategic masterstroke as India's bowlers took advantage of the conditions. With this win, India continued their dominance over Pakistan in World Cup history, recording their eighth victory against their arch-rivals. Rohit Sharma's brilliant batting display, scoring 86 off 63 balls, was a standout performance for India.

The loss against India now places Pakistan in a challenging position in the ICC World Cup 2023 points table. India surged to the top spot with a perfect record of three wins in three matches and a remarkable net run rate (NRR) of 1.821. In contrast, Pakistan finds themselves ranked fourth with a negative NRR of -0.137. They will have a tough task ahead as they prepare to face Australia on October 20.