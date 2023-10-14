Virat Kohli Gifts Autographed Jersey To Babar Azam After IND vs PAK Game, Watch Viral Video

In a heartwarming gesture of sportsmanship, Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli gifted his signed jersey to Pakistan's captain, Babar Azam, after India's resounding victory over their arch-rivals in the ICC World Cup 2023. This unforgettable moment took place in Ahmedabad, where India defeated Pakistan by 7 wickets, keeping their unbeaten streak intact.'

Kohli gifted a signed jersey to Babar.pic.twitter.com/Jsy9eIZ37P — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) October 14, 2023

Unbeaten Run Continues for India

In a thrilling encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium, India's bowlers delivered a spectacular performance, bowling out Pakistan for a mere 191 runs. The match's heroics were anchored by Rohit Sharma's outstanding innings of 86 and Shreyas Iyer's unbeaten 53 runs. India cruised past the target in just 30.3 overs, securing their victory.

Bowlers Shine for India

The Indian bowling attack, led by Jasprit Bumrah, exhibited relentless determination, as they triggered a stunning Pakistan collapse. With Bumrah (2/19), Siraj (2/50), Kuldeep (2/35), Hardik Pandya (2/34), and Ravindra Jadeja (2/35) joining forces, Pakistan crumbled from 155 for 2 to 191 all out in 42.5 overs. The head-to-head record now stands at a commanding 8-0 in favour of the Men in Blue in the ODI World Cups against Pakistan.

Kohli's Heartwarming Gesture

As the Indian players celebrated their victory, Virat Kohli was seen having a heartfelt conversation with Babar Azam. In a touching moment, Babar, a self-professed admirer of Kohli, requested a signed jersey from the Indian captain. Kohli, displaying true sportsmanship, was more than happy to oblige and promptly handed over his signed jersey to Babar.

Babar Azam and Virat Kohli's Mutual Respect

Babar Azam and Virat Kohli's camaraderie goes beyond this act of generosity. The two modern-day cricket greats have publicly admired each other on various occasions. Babar once expressed his support for Kohli during a rough patch by posting, "This too shall pass." In return, Kohli has always spoken highly of Babar Azam. Their mutual respect showcases the spirit of cricket that transcends borders.

Pakistan's Batting Failure

Babar Azam, though grateful for the signed jersey, was disheartened by Pakistan's batting performance. He cited the batting collapse as the main reason for his team's first defeat in this tournament. Pakistan had a solid start with a partnership between Babar and Imam-ul-Haq but faltered later on. Babar expressed his initial intention to target a score of 280-290, but the collapse hampered their efforts.

Indian Captain Rohit Sharma's Praise

Rohit Sharma, the Indian captain, attributed the victory to his bowlers, emphasizing their crucial role in setting up the game. He pointed out that the pitch's nature was more favourable for a higher total, but his bowlers' resilience was the key. Rohit also acknowledged the depth in their batting lineup, a result of individual players' form preceding the World Cup.

India's victory over Pakistan in the CWC 2023 not only maintained their unbeaten record but also showcased the spirit of sportsmanship. Virat Kohli's gift of his signed jersey to Babar Azam was a heartwarming gesture that transcended the boundaries of rivalry. This moment symbolizes the unity and mutual respect that cricket fosters among players, regardless of their nationalities. As the tournament progresses, cricket fans can look forward to more thrilling moments on and off the field.