Blame Game In Rajasthan Royals Camp After Defeat Against Sunrisers Hyderabad In IPL 2024 Qualifier 2, Captain Sanju Samson Says THIS

Sanju Samson cut a dejected figure as he tried to make sense of Rajasthan Royals' 36-run loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 at Chepauk. The Royals had entered the game full of confidence, having beaten SRH twice in the league stage. However, Pat Cummins' wily spin duo of Shahbaz Ahmed and Abhishek Sharma spun a web that the Royals batters couldn't escape.



"We were found short of options in the middle overs against their spin, that's where we lost the game," a crestfallen Samson admitted after the match. "The wicket started behaving differently in the second innings, the ball started turning a bit, and they used that advantage really well."

Tactical Masterstroke



Cummins' decision to unleash the spinners in the middle overs proved to be a tactical masterstroke on a pitch offering turn and grip. Shahbaz (3/23) and Abhishek (2/24) shared five wickets to derail the Royals' chase of 176.



"They bowled their spin in the middle overs against our right-handed batsmen, that's where they were one-up against us," Samson acknowledged SRH's shrewd ploy.



While the Royals had expected dew to be a factor, it never materialized, leaving their batters to contend with a sticky wicket.



"It's very hard to guess when we are expecting some dew or not," Samson said. "Against their left-arm spin, when the ball was stopping, we could have tried a bit more reverse-sweep or maybe the use of the crease a bit more. They also bowled really well."



Praising the Youngsters



Despite the disappointment of missing out on the final, Samson was full of praise for the Royals' young talents like Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel.

"Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, and a lot of them are looking really exciting not only for RR but definitely for the Indian cricket team. We have had some great seasons from the last three years," the skipper said.



One player who particularly caught Samson's eye was Sandeep Sharma, who went unsold in the auction before joining RR as a replacement.

"I am really happy for him. By not being picked in the auctions and coming back as a replacement, the way he bowled, he has definitely delivered," Samson gushed. "If we look at the numbers, Sandeep Sharma in the last two years, he will be the next guy after (Jasprit) Bumrah. He has done a great job."



Missed Opportunity



For the Royals, it was a missed opportunity to reach their second IPL final in three years. Their batting unit, which had fired on all cylinders throughout the tournament, went off the boil at the wrong time.



Jos Buttler's rare failure, Yashasvi Jaiswal's struggles against spin, and Samson's inability to take the attack to the opposition were all contributing factors in the loss. However, credit must go to SRH's bowlers for executing their plans to perfection.



As the Royals lick their wounds and regroup for next season, they can take solace in the emergence of their young stars and the fighting spirit they displayed throughout the campaign. For Samson and his troops, it was a case of so close, yet so far in their quest for IPL glory.