Blame Game In Hyderabad Camp After Embarrassing Defeat Against Delhi In IPL 2023, Captain Aiden Markram Says THIS

Sunrisers Hyderabad, led by Aiden Markam, once again found themselves on the losing side as they failed to chase a target of 145 against the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Monday. Despite starting off strong in the powerplay, the lack of intent from SRH was evident as they struggled to find boundaries and eventually fell short by 7 runs.

"Not good with the bat. Not enough intent, not excited to win a game of cricket, unfortunately. We have to go back and see how we can be free and be better. It is difficult, you can say all the right things but guys have to buy into it. We want to play a certain brand of cricket and if we get it wrong doing that then we'll sleep a lot better at night. Tonight we lacked intent, unfortunately, we are letting us down because of a lack of intent. I would love to do that to be honest, something I quite enjoy doing, guys need to work hard [on motivating the team]. Incredibly proud of them, kept it pretty simple and used the conditions really well. Our bowling does not deserve to be on the losing side but a small bit of positivity I suppose," SRH skipper Aiden Markram said after the match.

Mayank Agarwal was the lone bright spot for SRH as he played some beautiful shots, but his innings was cut short at 49 off 39 by Axar Patel. Washington Sundar's lack of urgency was also on display as he walked to complete a run when SRH needed 9 runs off the last two balls.

DC's disciplined bowling performance was the key to their victory. After a steady start from Agarwal and Harry Brook, DC tightened things up and didn't concede a boundary for several overs, putting the pressure on the SRH batters. Axar Patel and Ishant Sharma were the pick of the bowlers, picking up crucial wickets at key moments in the game.

As the required rate climbed over 11 by the end of the 15th over, the pressure was on SRH to find boundaries. Heinrich Klassen and Washington Sundar provided some respite, hitting a four and a six respectively to take 13 runs off an over. However, Nortje's crucial wicket of Klassen proved to be the turning point in the match.

With 13 runs needed off the last over, SRH turned to Mukesh Kumar, their impact player. However, Kumar couldn't deliver as DC clinched a 7-run victory, extending SRH's losing streak in the tournament.

Overall, SRH's lack of intent and inability to find boundaries cost them dearly in this match. DC's disciplined bowling and clinical performance were the key to their victory, as they continue their strong start to the tournament.