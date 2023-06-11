Blame Game In Team India's Camp After Defeat Against Australia IN WTC Final, Rohit Sharma Says THIS

India's performance was surprisingly disappointing with both bat and ball. Apart from a few patches of brilliance, it was mostly a poor outing from the Indian side in yet another ICC tournament final," observed the commentator. However, Indian captain Rohit Sharma remained steadfast in his pride for the team, even in the face of defeat. The Indian team fell short of winning their second WTC final in a row, but Rohit emphasized that it does not diminish the level of consistency they displayed over the past two years.

"We fought till the end. We've worked hard for all those four years. Playing two finals is honestly a good achievement for us. But we'd like to go a mile ahead as well. You can't take the credit away from what we've done in those last two years to come here. Great effort from the entire unit. Unfortunate that we couldn't go on and win the final, but we'll keep our heads high and fight," expressed Rohit following the defeat.

India made a positive start after winning the toss. They swiftly picked up three early wickets, but were unable to capitalize on the advantage as Travis Head and Steve Smith forged a formidable partnership that wrested control of the game from them in the first innings.

"I thought we started well with winning the toss. We bowled well in the first session and then we let ourselves down with how we bowled. Got to give credit to the Australian batters. Head came in and played really well along with Steven Smith. That just took us off guard a little bit," Rohit added, acknowledging the opponent's performance.

Despite the match being played in England, the Indian team enjoyed massive support, with the lion's share of the crowd rallying behind Rohit Sharma and his teammates. The Indian captain expressed his gratitude to the fans, stating, "It's been brilliant. They've gotten behind the team. I'd like to thank each one of them. They were cheering for every run and every wicket," bringing a positive note to the conclusion.