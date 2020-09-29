Bob Willis Trophy 2020: Essex’s Will Buttleman pours beer on head of Muslim team-mate, sparks controversy

Essex batsman Will Buttleman has erupted controversy after he was seen pouring beer over the head of his Muslim teammate Feroze Khushi while celebrating his side's victory over Somerset in the final of the 2020 Bob Willis Trophy at Lord's on Sunday.

A picture of the Buttleman's celebration which has been doing rounds on social media angered the British Asian Cricket Community in East London and they have asked the county cricket club for apology.

Essex win the Bob Willis Trophy on Day 5 at Lord’s. @GettySport pic.twitter.com/bFM9oBbG8O — Alex Davidson (@photodavidson) September 27, 2020

While asking Essex to apologise for the incident, one of the senior figures described Buttleman’s move of pouring beer over Feroze Khushi as ‘diabolical’.

Though Essex did not issue any apology, they admitted that Buttleman's actions 'did not meet the inclusive values of the organisation’.

In an official statement, Essex said that they would continue to work hard to improve the cultural education of players.

"Essex pride themselves on their work within multi-diverse communities throughout the county and the surrounding areas.For a substantial period of time, Essex have had a multi-diverse team with players from different backgrounds, religions, and races, where cricket is at the heart of these communities," Daily Mail quoted the club as saying in an official statement.

"The club has worked extremely hard and will continue to bring cricket to anybody and everybody, and educate on diversity, but further work needs to be done across both sport and society in general, to widen people’s knowledge and make them more aware of cultural differences," the statement added.

In the picture, 21-year-old Feroze Khushi appears to be uncomfortable as Buttleman empties his bottle.It is to be noted that the Khushi made his first-team debut last month but did not get a chance to feature in Bob Willis Trophy final tie against Somerset.

It is to be noted that England policy allows their Muslim players and teetotaller Mark Wood to step aside before champagne is sprayed.

Meanwhile, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has denied to comment on the matter.