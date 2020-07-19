Born July 19, 1955: Roger Binny, former Indian all-rounder

Former Indian all-rounder Roger Binny, who made a total of 99 international appearances for the Men in Blue between 1979 and 1987, was born on this day in 1955.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to its official Twitter handle and extended warm birthday greetings to Binny, who turned 65 on Sunday.

Posting a picture of Binny, the world's cricket governing body also listed down the career stats of the former Indian all-rounder.

"27 Tests, 72 ODIs, 1,459 runs and 124 wickets, Top wicket-taker in India's 1983 CWC winning campaign. Happy birthday to Roger Binny!," the ICC tweeted.

27 Tests, 72 ODIs

1,459 runs and 124 wickets

Top wicket-taker in India's 1983 CWC winning campaign Happy birthday to Roger Binny! pic.twitter.com/AaAxuKQ61Z — ICC (@ICC) July 19, 2020

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also wished Binny on his special occassion by describing him as a 'fine all-rounder and one of the architects of India's 1983 World Cup win.'

"A fine all-rounder and one of the architects of #TeamIndia's 1983 World Cup win, here's wishing Roger Binny a very happy birthday!," the BCCI tweeted along with the picture.

A fine all-rounder and one of the architects of #TeamIndia's 1983 World Cup win, here's wishing Roger Binny a very happy birthday! pic.twitter.com/baoqvJlduI — BCCI (@BCCI) July 19, 2020

Binny made his international debut for India during a match against arch-rivals Pakistan in the longest format of the game in Bengaluru in November 1979.

A year later in December, the former Indian all-rounder received his maiden ODI cap for India against Australia in Melbourne.

During his cricketing career, Binny appeared in a total of 27 Tests, amassing 830 runs besides also bagging 47 wickets. He also scored 629 runs in 72 ODIs and claimed 77 wickets in the 50-over format of the game.

Besides this, he also notched up 6,579 runs and 205 wickets from 136 first-class matches and 1,038 runs and 122 wickets from 113 List-A games.

Binny was also part of India's 1983 World Cup winning squad. He finished as the highest wicket-taker in that edition of the prestigious event with a total of 18 wickets.