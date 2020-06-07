Born June 7, 1975: Shane Bond, former New Zealand cricketer

Former New Zealand cricketer Shane Bond, who is the fastest player from the country to bag 50 Test wickets, was born on this day in 1975.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to its official Twitter handle and extended its warm birthday greetings to Bond, who turned 45 on Sunday.

The world's governing body wished Bond on his special occasion by posting a picture of him and listing down his career stats.

Happy birthday, Shane Bond! international appearances

259 wickets

His average of 21.37 is the best of any New Zealand bowler to take at least 20 wickets! pic.twitter.com/zLCiRl29BH — ICC (@ICC) June 7, 2020

The ICC also informed its followers that the former New Zealand bowler has the best bowling strike-rate in international cricket among those with at least 250 wickets.

#DidYouKnow Shane Bond, who is celebrating his 45th birthday today, has the best bowling strike-rate in international cricket among those with at least 250 wickets He took a wicket once every 31.3 deliveries pic.twitter.com/Troe64Z3VY — ICC (@ICC) June 7, 2020

Known for his fiery and pacey bowling, Shane Edward Bond made his international debut for his country during a Test match against Australia in November 2001. However, it was a disappointing debut for Bond as he recorded figures of 1/135 while Australia notched up 558 runs.

Bond received his maiden ODI cap against the same side in January 2002. His debut in the format was better than that in Test cricket as he finished with figures of three for 53 runs.

Meanwhile, Bond's T20I debut for New Zealand came against South Africa in 2005.

Bond went on to take 87 wickets in 18 Test matches, 147 wickets in 82 ODIs and 25 wickets in 20 games he played in the shortest format of the game for the national side.

The former fast bowler came to spotlight when he rattled Australia’s top order by claiming six wickets for only 23 runs in the Super Sixes match of 2003 World Cup. However, his efforts went in vain as Australia’s pace rival Brett Lee tore apart New Zealand's batting line-up to help his side clinch 96-run win.

Bond's best performance came in March 2006 when he finished with brilliant figures of five for 69 in an inning as New Zealand bundled out West Indies for 263 runs in 291-run chase in a Test match in Auckland.

As far as his records are concerned, Bond is the fastest player from his country to bag 50 wickets in the longest format of the game-- a feat he achieved in 12 Tests. He is also the quickest New Zealander to cross the 100-wicket mark in ODIs and only second to former Pakistan bowler Saqlain Mushtaq in the world.

Bond switched to coaching role following his retirement from the international cricket in May 2010. He was named as bowling coach of New Zealand team in October 2012, but he stepped down from the position after the side's final defeat to Australia in 2015 ICC World Cup.

He is currently serving as the bowling coach of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians.