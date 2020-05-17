Born May 17, 1968: Mickey Arthur, South African coach

On this day in 1968, former South African cricketer and coach Mickey Arthur was born.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to its official Twitter handle and extended warm birthday wishes to Arthur, who turned 52 on Sunday.

The world's cricket governing body also informed its followers that Arthur had coached Pakistan and is currently serving as the head coach of Sri Lanka.

"He coached Pakistan to the ICC Champions Trophy title in 2017, and has since taken over as head coach of Sri Lanka. Happy birthday, Mickey Arthur!," the ICC wrote.

During his playing career from 1986 to 2001, Arthur appeared in a total of 110 first-class games and amassed 6,657 runs in it.

He has also played in 150 List-A games, notching up 3,774 runs.

Arthur has served as the coach of his national side South Africa from 2005 to 2010.In January 2010, he stepped down from the position because of alleged differences between him and Cricket South Africa.

Arthur then served as the coach of the Australia national cricket team from 2010 until his sacking in June 2013.The former South African cricketer then coached Pakistan from 2016 to 2019 and also guided the side to ICC Champions Trophy glory in 2017.

In December 2019, Arthur replaced interim coach Rumesh Ratnayake as the new head coach of Sri Lanka.