Born May 25, 1995: Kagiso Rabada, South African fast bowler

South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, who has played in a total of 142 matches for his national side across the three formats of the game so far, was born on this day in 1995.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to its official Twitter handle and extended warm birthday greetings to Rabada, who turned 25 on Monday.

Posting a picture of Rabada, the world's cricket governing also listed down the cricket stats of Rabada.

"Since his debut in November 2014, Kagiso Rabada has played 142 international matches and picked up 344 wickets at 24.66 across formats.Only Mitchell Starc and Trent Boult have picked up more wickets in that period!Happy 25th birthday to the speedster," the ICC wrote.

Rabada made his international debut for South Africa during a Twenty20I match against Australia in November 2014.He has so far appeared in 24 matches for the national side in the shortest format of the game since his debut and bagged 30 wickets in it.

In July 2015, the South African speedster received his maiden ODI cap before making his Test debut in November in the same year. He has so far notched up 117 wickets in 75 ODIs and 197 wickets in 43 matches he played in the longest format of the game.

Besides this, Rabada has also bagged 264 wickets in 61 first-class matches and 138 wickets in 93 List A games he has played so far.

The South African became the youngest bowler to bag 150 wickets in Tests in July 2018. He achieved the feat at the age of 23 years and 50 days.

In July 2016, Rabada became the first cricketer to win six awards at Cricket South Africa's (CSA) annual dinner, including winning the Cricketer of the Year award.