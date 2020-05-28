Born May 28, 1974: Misbah-ul-Haq, former Pakistan cricketer

Former Pakistan skipper Misbah-ul-Haq, who played a total of 276 matches for the national side across the three formats of the game, was born on this day in 1974.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to its official Twitter handle and extended warm birthday greetings to Misbah, who turned 46 on Thursday.

Posting a picture of Misbah from the field, the world's cricket governing body also listed down the career stats of the former Pakistani skipper.

"Pakistan's most successful captain with 26 Test wins, Oldest captain to score a Test century, Equaled the record for the then fastest Test ton in 2014. Happy birthday to the incredible Misbah-ul-Haq," the ICC tweeted.

Misbah made his international debut during Pakistan's Test match against New Zealand in March 2001. He went on to appear in a total of 75 matches for the national side in the longest format of the game, amassing 5,222 runs.

A year later, Misbah received his first ODI and T20I cap against New Zealand and Bangladesh, respectively. During his illustrious career, he notched up 5,122 runs in 162 ODIs and 788 runs in 39 matches he played in the shortest format of the game.

In October 2010, Misbah was asked to lead Pakistan for Test series against South Africa.After Pakistan's series against West Indies in the same year, Misbah also replaced Shahid Afridi as permanent limited-overs captain.

Misbah led the team in eight T20I matches, winning six of them and losing just two.

He also holds the honour of being most successful captain of the country in the longest format of the game. The former Pakistan cricketer had led the national side 56 Test matches, winning 26, losing 19 with 11 draws.

As the captain, Misbah was also second in the list of most runs scored in ODI cricket as well as the most runs in a single edition of a World Cup - 316 runs in 2015 edition of the prestigious tournament.

Misbah also holds the record of the fastest fifty scored in Test cricket. He scored the half-century off just 21 balls on the fourth day of the second Test against Australia in 2005.

Misbah bid adieu to One-Day Internationals (ODIs) after the 2015 World Cup before retiring from all forms of cricket, along with Younis Khan, at the conclusion of Pakistan's tour of West Indies in May 2017.