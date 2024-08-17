'Born To Rule,' Fans Go Crazy As Ishan Kishan Hits Century In Buchi Babu Tournament

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan made a return to domestic red-ball cricket with a bang, scoring a century against Madhya Pradesh in Jharkhand's Buchi Babu tournament match on Friday. On day two of the game, Ishan smashed a brilliant 114 in 107 balls, consisting of five boundaries and 10 sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 106.54.

Before this, Kishan's last first-class appearance was India's second Test match against West Indies back in July 2023, in which he scored 25 and 52* runs in both innings. The 26-year-old's Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) central contract was removed in February this year due to his lack of participation in domestic red-ball cricket. (Jay Shah’s Strict Message: Ishan Kishan Must Prove Himself In Domestic Cricket To Return To The Indian Team)

Kishan's last international appearance came in November last year against Australia at home in a T20I, in which he scored a duck. After his last international appearance, Kishan made his return to competitive cricket in the 18th DY Patil T20 Cup 2024 against Route Mobile Limited, playing for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The tournament was held from February-March this year.

On his return, Kishan played a part in one dismissal as he stumped Sumit Dhekale off Sayan Mondal at the DY Patil University Ground. With the bat, he entertained for a bit as he made 19 off 12 balls, including two boundaries and a six. Fans went crazy after Kishan's century, checkout the reactions here...

Ishan Kishan hits back to back sixes to reach 86 ball century in Buchi Babu tournament.



Welcome back, Kishan... pic.twitter.com/a7Nw1hgs7H August 16, 2024

Captain Ishan Kishan restricted score to 238 in MP's second innings



Day 1 : 226

Day 2 : 238



Unreal consistently of JHK bowlers and captain https://t.co/Qzy0TZbUrY (@Why_so_thinking) August 17, 2024

Ishan Kishan is back in track



Today he completed his 100 with consecutive 2 sixes from 86 balls in Buchi Babu tournament.#IshanKishan

pic.twitter.com/Lwq4G0SOUX pic.twitter.com/HnddKmor1t CricStrick (@CricStrickAP) August 16, 2024

After this, the left-hander participated in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, scoring 320 runs in 14 matches at an average of 22.85 and a strike rate of over 148, with a half-century. His best score was 69. MI finished the season at the bottom of the table, with just four wins and 10 losses in 14 games, giving them eight points.

In the T20I format, Kishan has made 32 appearances and struck 796 runs at an average of 25.7, striking at 124.4. His best score is 89 in this format. In the ODI format, he has played 27 matches and scored 933 runs at an average of 42.4 at a strike rate of 102.2, including one hundred and seven fifties. Kishan's top score is 210* in the 50-over format. (With ANI Inputs)