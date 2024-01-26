In what is a shocking development in Bangladesh Premier League (BPL 2024), Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik's contract with Fortune Barishal has been terminated to immediate effect over suspicion of 'fixing'. Malik, in a recent match, had bowled three no balls in one over which grew the suspicion of fixing among the fans.

In January 22 match between Barishal, for whom Malik plays, and Khulna Tigers, Malik bowled three no-balls in one over after overstepping on three occasions. It was the fourth over of the innings when Malik eered not once, not twice but thrice in just one over, which raised abouts over his intentions among the fans.

Malik had bowled just one no-ball for overstepping till the fifth ball. The last ball, however, was delivered after two back-to-back no-balls for overstepping the crease. It had Barishal captain Tamim Iqbal shocked as a disappointed Malik looked at the crease. in the end, Malik gave 18 off the over and was not called back to bowl again.

BREAKING: Fortune Barisal has terminated the contract of Shoaib Malik on the suspicion of "fixing". During a recent match, Malik, who is a spinner, bowled three no balls in one over. Mizanur Rahman, the team owner of Fortune Barishal, has confirmed the news. #BPL2024

3 no-balls and 18 runs in one over.

.#BPL2024 #BPLonFanCode #ShoaibMalik pic.twitter.com/PNmHeOqgJq — FanCode (@FanCode) January 23, 2024

Bangladesh media is reporting tha the team owners have now terminated Malik's contract after the three no-balls in an over incident.

As per reports, Malik had already left Bangladesh due to personal reasons. There is no official confirmation from the franchise about termination of Malik's contract but as per local journalists, the under-fire Pakistan player has been suspended.

Malik featured for one more game for Barishal but is said to have left Bangladesh because of personal reasons. Not to forget, the Pakistan cricketer was in the news recently after he announced his third marriage with Pakistani actress Sana Javed. Malik was earlier married to India's tennis legend Sania Mirza who took a 'Khula' from him.

Malik was then brutally trolled on social media for falling in love with Sana even when he was married to Sania. It was then that Sania released a statement, wishing Malik all the best for his new innings, also informing that she and Malik had been separated for a long time.