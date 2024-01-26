trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2714238
Shoaib Malik's BPL Contract Terminated Over Suspicion Of Match Fixing, Says Bangladesh Media

Shoaib Malik, who recently completed 13,000 T20 runs in BPL, finds himself in trouble as he has been reportedly suspended by his franchise after bowling three no-balls in same over, on charges of 'fixing'.

Edited By: Shubham Pandey|Last Updated: Jan 26, 2024, 12:57 PM IST
Shoaib Malik. (Image: X)

In what is a shocking development in Bangladesh Premier League (BPL 2024), Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik's contract with Fortune Barishal has been terminated to immediate effect over suspicion of 'fixing'. Malik, in a recent match, had bowled three no balls in one over which grew the suspicion of fixing among the fans. 

In January 22 match between Barishal, for whom Malik plays, and Khulna Tigers, Malik bowled three no-balls in one over after overstepping on three occasions. It was the fourth over of the innings when Malik eered not once, not twice but thrice in just one over, which raised abouts over his intentions among the fans.

Also Read | 'Reflect': Sania Mirza's New Instagram Post After Divorce From Shoaib Malik Wins Heart; Check Here

Malik had bowled just one no-ball for overstepping till the fifth ball. The last ball, however, was delivered after two back-to-back no-balls for overstepping the crease. It had Barishal captain Tamim Iqbal shocked as a disappointed Malik looked at the crease. in the end, Malik gave 18 off the over and was not called back to bowl again.

Bangladesh media is reporting tha the team owners have now terminated Malik's contract after the three no-balls in an over incident.

As per reports, Malik had already left Bangladesh due to personal reasons. There is no official confirmation from the franchise about termination of Malik's contract but as per local journalists, the under-fire Pakistan player has been suspended.

Malik featured for one more game for Barishal but is said to have left Bangladesh because of personal reasons. Not to forget, the Pakistan cricketer was in the news recently after he announced his third marriage with Pakistani actress Sana Javed. Malik was earlier married to India's tennis legend Sania Mirza who took a 'Khula' from him.

Malik was then brutally trolled on social media for falling in love with Sana even when he was married to Sania. It was then that Sania released a statement, wishing Malik all the best for his new innings, also informing that she and Malik had been separated for a long time.

