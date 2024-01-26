Sania Mirza has never let any adversity come in front of her work. It must be tough to go through a period of separation after divorce from ex-husband Shoaib Malik but the Indian tennis legend knows how to come out of difficult phases, whether on the court or life. After Malik announced his third marriage, the internet was flooded with support for Sania. However, the tennis star from India came out with a statement saying it was a personal matter and that she herself took 'Khula' from Malik. She also wished the cricketer the best for his new marriage.

Like she would do at the tennis court, Sania handled the serve beautifully. The Hyderabad-born player is busy with Australian Open as she is an expert with a sports channel and also interviews some of the top players in the world.

Sania posted a pic from the sets of the sports channel, a mirror image of her and wrote: "Reflect". The post has got more nearly 3 lakh likes and thousands of comments as well.

Take a look at the photo shared by Sania:

Sania has received a lot of love. While many girls have praised her look and the cute 'braid' of her, there are men who have called her 'graceful' and 'classy'. The thing is that India fans are quite impressed with how Sania has handled the whole divorce situation with Malik.

Malik has married Pakistani actress Sana Javed. He was allegedly in relationship with Sana for the last 3 years. When the Pakistani cricketer posted the photo on his Instagram with Sana Javed to announce the marriage, he was massively trolled. Most of the Pakistan and Indian people felt that Malik allegedly cheated Sania. As per the reports, Malik met Sana on the sets of a Pakistani Reality Show and fell in love with her.

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi too congratulated Malik on his third marriage, but not without taking a slight dig at him as well. He also wished that Malik spends rest of his life with only 'this' partner. Malik was earlier married Ayesha Siddiqui. Sania was his second wife. Sana has changed her named to Sana Shoaib Malik soon after marriage.