IPL 2022: Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia shine as Gujarat Titans beat LSG to register first-ever win

Rahul Tewatia and Abhinav Manhor held nerves to guide Gujarat Titans to a thrilling win over Lucknow Super Giants.

With 11 required off the last over, Tewatia and Manohar smashed the runs with 2 balls to spare to take GT to win.

Shami (3/25) bowled a fiery opening spell to knock the wind out of the Super Giants' top order before Gujarat Titans Deepak Hooda (55 off 41 balls) and Ayush Badoni (54 off 41 balls) smashed fifties to help their team post 158 for six.

Skipper Hardik Pandya (33), all-rounder Tewatia (40 not out), Matthew Wade (30) and David Miller (30) then rallied together to take the Titans over the line.

What a game. Went down to the wire and it is the @gujarat_titans who emerge victorious in their debut game at the #TATAIPL 2022.#GTvLSG pic.twitter.com/BQxkMXc9QL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 28, 2022

Apart from Shami's three, Varun Aaron picked two wickets (2/45) while Rashid Khan (1/27) accounted for one batter for the Titans.

Dushmantha Chameera (2/22) was the pick of the bowlers for Super Giants.

Shami (3/25), produced one of most breath-taking spells in the IPL, to leave Lucknow reeling at 29/4 in the fifth over.

But then Hooda (55) and Badoni (54), took the onus on themselves and resurrected the Lucknow innings with an 87-run-stand off 68 balls.

Hooda struck six fours and two sixes in his 41-ball knock while Badoni hammered four boundaries and three maximums in his 41 ball innings on IPL debut.

After Hooda was trapped in front of the wicket by Rashid Khan (1/27) in the 16th over, Badoni upped the ante and played shots at will. Krunal Pandya also chipped in with an unbeaten 21.