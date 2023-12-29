Avesh Khan was added to India's Test squad which is in South Africa to play the two-match series. He comes in as replacement for Mohammed Shami, who had been ruled out weeks ago due to an ankle injury. Avesh's selection comes on back of good show in the India A matches in South Africa. Avesh is in the Rainbow Nation as part of the A squad but will change dressing rooms.

India’s squad for 2nd Test: India’s squad for Tests: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Prasidh Krishna, KS Bharat (wk), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Avesh Khan

More to come..