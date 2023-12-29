trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2703965
BREAKING: Avesh Khan Added To India's Test Squad As Replacement Of Mohammed Shami After Loss To South Africa In 1st Test IND vs SA

Avesh Khan comes in as the fast bowling option for India especially in wake of the loss in 1st Test vs South Africa at Centurion.

Edited By: Shubham Pandey|Last Updated: Dec 29, 2023, 12:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
BREAKING: Avesh Khan Added To India's Test Squad As Replacement Of Mohammed Shami After Loss To South Africa In 1st Test IND vs SA Avesh Khan. (Image: ANI)

Avesh Khan was added to India's Test squad which is in South Africa to play the two-match series. He comes in as replacement for Mohammed Shami, who had been ruled out weeks ago due to an ankle injury. Avesh's selection comes on back of good show in the India A matches in South Africa. Avesh is in the Rainbow Nation as part of the A squad but will change dressing rooms.

India’s squad for 2nd Test: India’s squad for Tests: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Prasidh Krishna, KS Bharat (wk), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Avesh Khan

More to come..

 

