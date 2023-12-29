BREAKING: Team India Penalized For Slow Over-Rate; Two WTC Points Deducted After Centurion Test Debacle

In a disappointing turn of events, Team India faced a double setback in the aftermath of their first Test against South Africa in Centurion. Not only did they succumb to an innings and 32-run defeat, but they also found themselves penalized for maintaining a slow over-rate, resulting in the deduction of two crucial ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points. Let's delve into the details of this development and its implications for India's standing in the WTC. Match referee Chris Broad, from the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, imposed a 10 percent fine on India's match fee in addition to penalizing them two WTC points. This decision came after India was found to be two overs short of the target when time allowances were considered.

India slips to Number 6 in the WTC points table. pic.twitter.com/XtFxD1jZEb — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 29, 2023

What is the rule?

The penalty aligns with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct, where teams face a five percent match fee fine for every over they fail to bowl within the allotted time. Furthermore, Article 16.11.2 of the ICC WTC playing conditions dictates a one-point deduction for each over short, leading to India losing two vital WTC points.

WTC Standings Impact

After the Test loss, India, initially at No. 5 with 16 points from three Tests, saw a dip in their standings. The deduction of two points for the slow over-rate offense pushed them to No. 6, slipping below Australia, with 14 points and a points percentage of 38.89.

Test Match Overview

The slow over-rate penalty followed India's dismal performance in the Test match, where they posted 245 in the first innings, responding to South Africa's commanding 408. The second innings witnessed a collapse, with only Virat Kohli standing strong with a knock of 76, as India folded for 131.