Avesh Khan ruled out of Asia Cup 2022, THIS pacer to be added in India squad

India pacer Avesh Khan, who did not play against Sri Lanka and Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4s due to fever, has been ruled out of the remaining tournament on Tuesday. All-rounder Deepak Chahar is all set to replace him in the Team India squad.

Avesh Khan brings up the Fastest half century of Asia cup 2022 in just 24 balls __ pic.twitter.com/kdi06wutKW — _____ __EIK_ ___ (@HamzaSheikh_17) August 31, 2022

"Avesh has a fever and he has also got sinus-related problems which have escalated post-illness. It will not be possible for him to take a further part in the tournament. Deepak Chahar is already there and he will be drafted in THE main squad," a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Avesh has been in poor form since the tour of the West Indies and the Indian team management's worries increased after he was hit for 50-plus runs by Hong Kong batters. He was ruled out of the Pakistan game due to fever but coach Rahul Dravid had expected him to get fit for the remaining games. With Avesh's sinusitis problems surfacing, the medical team had no option but to rule him out. However, in Chahar, India has a very potent swing bowler, who has a knack for picking wickets in Powerplay overs. He recently made a comeback during the tour of Zimbabwe where he played two 50-over games.

Since the Asia Cup squad was announced before the Zimbabwe tour, the selectors couldn't pick him in the primary squad as his match fitness wasn't proven by then. "In any case, Deepak's comeback was a matter of time as before injury he was ahead in the pecking order compared to Avesh. Yes, it's an unfortunate circumstance that our fast bowler is out and we hope Avesh is fit before the Australia series," the source said.