BCCI Makes 2 Changes In IPL 2024 Schedule; KKR Vs RR, GT Vs DC Matches Moves To New Dates

IPL 2024 Dates Changed for two matches that involves Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans, Delhi Capitals.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shubham Pandey|Last Updated: Apr 02, 2024, 03:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
BCCI Makes 2 Changes In IPL 2024 Schedule; KKR Vs RR, GT Vs DC Matches Moves To New Dates

The BCCI has announced changes to the schedule of two Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 matches. Originally slated for April 17, 2024, the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, will now be held a day earlier on April 16, 2024. Additionally, the match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals, initially planned for April 16, 2024, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, will now take place on April 17, 2024.

In the IPL release, there is no mention of the reason of the changes but it was earlier reported that it could be to do with the festival of Ram Navmi which falls on April 17. The festival is celebrated widely in Gujarat and West Bengal and it could be one of the reasons why BCCI made the changes as securty arrangement could have been a big hassle for the cities of Kolkata and Ahmedabad.

Check updates schedule of two matches here:

S.No Day Date Match Venue
1 Tuesday April 16 KKR vs RR Eden Gardens, Kolkata
2 Wednesday

April 17

GT vs DC Narendra Modi stadium, Ahmedabad

More to follow...

