NewsCricket
BEN STOKES

Breaking: Ben Stokes announces retirement from ODI cricket

The ICC 2019 World Cup winner will play his last ODI against South Africa at Durham. 

Written By  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 05:29 PM IST

Trending Photos

Breaking: Ben Stokes announces retirement from ODI cricket

England Test cricket team captain Ben Stokes has announced his retirement from ODI cricket. The ICC 2019 World Cup winner will play his last ODI against South Africa at Durham. Stokes announced the news on his official Twitter account with his photo of holding 2019 World Cup trophy. 

More to follow...

