Bengal and Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed has been named as the replacement for injured Washington Sundar for the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe. Washington Sundar injured his shoulder while playing a County game in England. He has been ruled out of the Zimbabwe tour.

India will play the first ODI against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club on August 18.

India’s squad for 3 ODIs: KL Rahul (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Shahbaz Ahmed.

Shahbaz played in 16 games for RCB in IPL 2022 and scored 219 runs with a top-score of 45 and a strike-rate of 118.72. He also picked up four wickets with the ball last season. In 26 List A matches for Bengal, Shahbaz averages 47.28 and has a strike-rate of 92.45 with two hundreds and two fifties.

Off-spinner Washington Sundar’s return to international cricket will be further delayed as a left shoulder injury sustained during a 50-over game for his county side Lancashire has now ruled him out of three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe starting August 18.

“Yes, Washington Sundar is ruled out of the Zimbabwe series. He has suffered an injury on his left shoulder while fielding during Royal London Cup game between Lancashire and Worcestershire at Old Trafford. He will have to undergo rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy,” a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

It has been a rough last 12 months for the talented spin bowling all rounder from Tamil Nadu, who has missed one series after another due to various types of injuries as well as Covid 19 related issue.

Washington’s saga of never ending injuries started back in July, 2021 when he had a fractured finger while batting for Combined Counties against Indian team in a warm-up game. He played for county side so that India could test all its players before start of the series.

That injury led to him missing the entire domestic season and then before white ball series in South Africa in January 2022, he was down with COVID-19.

(with PTI inputs)