BREAKING: Chandrakant Pandit replaces Brendon McCullum as KKR's new head coach

IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), co-owned by Shah Rukh Khan, announced on Wednesday (17 August) their new head coach. In a press release, KKR announced that Chandrakant Pandit would be its new head coach. Pandit is a successful coach, who has won many Ranji titles with different teams. This year he took Madhya Pradesh to their maiden Ranji title as well. In the last 7 years, he has won 4 Ranji titles as coach. In 2015-16, he was the Mumbai coach when they won the trophy. Pandit then took charge as coach of Vidarbha and won them two back-to-back campaigns in 2017-18 and 2018-19.

After winning MP's maiden title, Pandit was very emotional as he once used to play for MP and once was very close to winning the trophy for them. He became emotional because he finally did it, as a coach.

_ We have a new HEAD COACH!



Welcome to the Knight Riders Family, Chandrakant Pandit ___ pic.twitter.com/Eofkz1zk6a — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) August 17, 2022

Making the announcement, Venky Mysore, CEO of KKR said, "We are very excited that Chandu is joining the Knight Riders family to lead us through the next phase of our journey. His deep commitment to what he does and his track record of success in domestic cricket, is there for everyone to see. We are looking forward to his partnership with our skipper Shreyas Iyer, which promises to be an exciting one."

Accepting the new challenge, Chandrakant Pandit said that he is looking forward to the new challenge.

"It’s a great honour and privilege to be given this responsibility. I have heard from players and others who have been associated with the Knight Riders, about the family culture, as well as the tradition of success that has been created. I am excited about the quality of the support staff and the players who are part of the set up and I am looking forward to this opportunity with all humility and positive expectations," said Pandit.