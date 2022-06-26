Madhya Pradesh Ranji team wrote their name in history books of Indian domestic cricket winning the Ranji Trophy title first time ever clinching a win over domestic heavyweights Mumbai by 6 wickets on Sunday (June 26). MP chased their target of 108 runs in just 29.5 overs with batter Rajat Patidar guiding them over the line playing an innings of 30*.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Rajat Patidar played the winning shot for MP and crowd went crazy chanting RCB sings all over the stadium. A huge influencial appreciation has been going around the social media for MP's coach Chandrakant Pandit, who won his sixth Ranji title and first with Madhya Pradesh. The veteran coach has led Mumbai to three Ranji trophies before in his career and Vidharbha (twice).

India's senior wicketkeeper batsman, Dinesh Karthik was all praise for the Madhya Pradesh coach and called the 'Sir Alex Ferguson' of Ranji Trophy.

"Lovely pics @BCCI, couldn’t be happier for CHANDU sir. Awesome, understand personality traits, prepare them accordingly, use them tactically to win championships. ALEX FERGUSON of RANJI trophy #GOAT,” Karthik tweeted.

Former Indian batter Wasim Jaffer wrote: "Chandu bhai, tumhaala Maanla. 1st Mumbai, then Vidarbha, and now MP, it’s unbelievable! Best coach when it comes to winning trophies. Congratulations to skipper Aditya Shrivastava, MP team and supporting personnel."

Notably, Chandrakant Pandit himself was a Ranji Trophy player and as a player he lost in the 1999 final of the tournament when he played for MP. On Sunday, 23 years later, the veteran coach finally made it possible and won the title for his former team as a player.

Speaking on the victory, Pandit said: “It’s a great memory I had left behind 23 years ago (he lost the Ranji Trophy final as an MP captain in 1998-99) and it’s a blessing to be back here, and winning this trophy was fantastic it’s emotional because as captain i missed on the same ground there’s no specific reason but i’m looking for a challenging job where the teams don’t do well there has to be youngsters too and to develop that specific state. I played for MP and played for them for six years, I knew the culture and when I got the offer in March I didn’t hesitate.”