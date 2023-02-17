BREAKING: Chetan Sharma Resigns From his Post of Chief Selector, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Accepts Resignation

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Chairman of Selectors Chetan Sharma has resigned from his post on Friday (February 16), according to news agency ANI. The BCCI secretary Jay Shah has accepted the resignation as well.

Chetan Sharma had made some big claims in a Zee News Sting Video earlier this week. The BCCI had indicated that an explanation would be sought from him as contracted officials are not allowed to speak to the media.

(More to come)