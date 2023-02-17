topStoriesenglish2574250
BREAKING: Chetan Sharma Resigns From his Post of Chief Selector, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Accepts Resignation

Chairman of Selectors Chetan Sharma has resigned from his post in the aftermath of Zee News Sting Video earlier this week.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Feb 17, 2023, 11:10 AM IST

BREAKING: Chetan Sharma Resigns From his Post of Chief Selector, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Accepts Resignation

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Chairman of Selectors Chetan Sharma has resigned from his post on Friday (February 16), according to news agency ANI. The BCCI secretary Jay Shah has accepted the resignation as well.

Chetan Sharma had made some big claims in a Zee News Sting Video earlier this week. The BCCI had indicated that an explanation would be sought from him as contracted officials are not allowed to speak to the media.

(More to come)

