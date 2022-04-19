हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

BCCI shift Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings match from Pune to Brabourne Stadium due to COVID-19 outbreak

The shift in venue for Match No. 32 of the IPL 2022 has been done because of COVID-19 outbreak in the Delhi Capitals team which includes Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh.

BCCI shift Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings match from Pune to Brabourne Stadium due to COVID-19 outbreak
DC all-rounder Mitchell Marsh is hospitalised with COVID-19 since April 18. (Source: Twitter)

The match No. 32 of IPL 2022 between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings on Wednesday (April 20) has been shifted from MCA Stadium in Pune to Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai due to COVID-19 outbreak in the DC team. The decision was announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in a statement on Tuesday (April 19).

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced a change of venue for Match No. 32 – Delhi Capital versus Punjab Kings from MCA Stadium, Pune to Brabourne – CCI scheduled on April 20th, 2022, to avoid any further incident due to any undetected case during a long-distance bus journey in a closed environment,” the statement read.

The change of venue has been triggered due to five COVID-19 positive cases in the Delhi Capitals contingent. Patrick Farhat (Physiotherapist - tested positive on April 15th), Chetan Kumar (Sports Massage Therapist - tested positive on April 16th), Mitchell Marsh (tested positive on April 18th), Dr Abhijit Salvi (Team doctor – tested positive on April 18th) and Akash Mane (Social Media Content team member – tested positive on April 18th) in the DC contingent.

“The COVID positive cases are under isolation and medical observation. They will be tested on Day 6 and 7 and subject to both the tests being negative they will be re-integrated into the Delhi Capitals bio-secured bubble,” the BCCI informed.

From April 16th onwards, the entire Delhi Capitals contingent has been put under a daily RT-PCR testing procedure. The 4th round of RT-PCR tests conducted on April 19th have returned negative. The Delhi Capitals contingent will undergo another round of RT-PCR testing on the morning of April 20th.

“Delhi Capitals all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has tested positive for COVID-19, following which he has been admitted to a hospital. The Delhi Capitals medical team is closely monitoring Marsh’s condition,” DC had said in a statement.

