Cricket

Breaking: India beat Bangladesh to seal spot in semi-finals of ICC U19 World Cup

India beat Bangladesh in the quarter-finals of the ICC U19 World Cup 2022 to seal the place in the semi-finals. 

(Source: Twitter)

Chasing a meagre 112 to win, India lost opener Harnoor Singh early but other opener Angrish Raghuvanshi and Shaik Rasheed batted well to steady the ship. However, with total at touching distance, India lost wickets in bundle. 

In the end, captain Yash Dhull kept cool to take side home with five wickets in hand. 

More to follow

