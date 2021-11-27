Breaking: India thrash Poland 8-2 in hockey men's junior World Cup, set up quarter-final clash against Belgium

India beat Poland 8-2 in their third clash of junior men's hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar.

Sanjay started off the goal-scoring spree for India, striking the first goal of the game, his seventh in the tournament. Hundal Araijeet Singh opened his account as well in the first quarter, converting a penalty corner. Sudeep struck twice in the game to strengthen the lead.

In the fourth quarter, Poland treid their best to make a comeback as they struck two goals. Wojciech Rutkowski and Robert Pawlak hit the two goals for Poland in the dying minutes of the match. However, Sanjay and Hundal scored two more to finish the game 8-2.

India will now beat Belgium in quarter-finals.