BREAKING: India U19 Script History, Beat England Women U19 in World Cup Final

India Women Under 19 cricket team created history by defeating England Under 19 Women by wickets on Sunday (January 29) to win the first-ever ICC U19 T20 World Cup 2023. The Girls-in-Blue bowlers Titas Sadhu, Archana Devi, and Parshavi Chopra grabbed two wickets each to bundle out England just for 68 runs in the final.

Chasing 69, there was a bit of panic at the start as India lost their captain Shafali Verma in the third over which left the side 16/1. England were desperate for hope while defending their total and Shweta Sehrawat's wicket after just one over was the perfect moment for them to put the pressure back on the opposition. India finished their powerplay on 30/2. Notably, Shweta is the leading run-scorer of the tournament, and her wicket gave the England team a lot of hope.

However, the other batters kept their nerves until the end and got their team over the line. England registered their first loss in the tournament losing the final against a mighty Indian side who were just hungry to write their names in the history books of cricket. Soumya Tiwari and Gongadi Trisha kept their cool completing the chase and guiding the Indian women team to glory.