BREAKING: India vs Australia 3rd Test Shifted to Indore from Dharamsala due to THIS Reason

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have taken the decision to shift the venue of third Test between India and Australia in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) series from Dharamsala to Indore. The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) had re-laid the entire turf at the HPCA stadium in Dharamsala and due to adverse weather conditions the ground cannot be made ready in time.

The third Test will now be played at the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association’s (MPCA) Holkar Stadium in Indore from March 1 to 5. The second Test of the series begins at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Friday (February 17).

“The third Test of the Australia tour of India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, originally scheduled to take place at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala from 1st to 5th March has now been moved to Holkar Stadium, Indore. Owing to harsh winter conditions in the region, the outfield lacks sufficient grass density and will need some time to develop fully,” the BCCI said in a statement on Monday (February 13).

NEWS - Venue for third Test of the @mastercardindia Australia tour of India for Border-Gavaskar Trophy shifted to Indore from Dharamsala. #INDvAUS



The inclement weather added to the woes of Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) as the local ground staff didn’t get enough time to grow a good layer of grass on the patches of bald outfield. India have a formidable record at Indore's Holkar Stadium. The home side hammered Bangladesh by 321 runs in 2016 before thrashing New Zealand by an innings and 130 runs in 2019.

Australia were looking forward to returning to Dharamsala to play in the third Test. It was there in 2017 where the Aussies met the Dalai Lama, who lives nearby, before losing the final and deciding match of that Test series.

Rohit Sharma’s Team India are leading the four-match series 1-0 after their massive innings and 132 runs win at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur last week. India need to win this series with two-game margin to confirm their berth in the ICC World Test Championships final later this year.