IND vs AUS: Dharamsala's HPCA Stadium Risks Losing 3rd Test due to THIS reason; Mohali, Bengaluru Kept as Options by BCCI - Read Details Here

Dharamasala is racing against time to get the HPCA stadium ground ready for the third Test match between India and Australia which is scheduled to take place from March 1 to 5. The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association had started work of relaying the entire outfield, including the pitch, at the start of the monsoon and the work is yet to be completed as a small patch near the square is still to be relaid. Not to forget, the newly-laid pitch will be untested as the stadium will directly host India vs Australia clash if the work is done in time, However, as per a BCCI source, the pitch is not a big concern, reported Indian Express.

BCCI officials, including the curator, will visit the stadium on February 12 to check the playin conditions after which the decision will be taken. At the same time, HPCA officials are hopeful that the ground will be ready for the third Test, which is less than three weeks away from today.

"There is still some work that needs to be done near the side area of the pitch. We are hopeful that things will be ready before the game. The HPCA will take a call after the BCCI inspection. We have relaid the whole surface with proper drainage and have added sprinklers to the ground. Some work is still pending and as three weeks are left we feel the work will be completed," a HPCA source was quoted as saying in Indian Express.

The Dharamsala ground has hosted just one Test and that too was a India vs Australia Test, back in 2017. It remains one of the most beautiful cricket grounds, not just in India, but all around the world. If Dharamsala loses this Test due to incomplete ground maintenance work, the venue could change to either Mohali or Bengaluru. Mohali looks a more likely option as it is near Delhi and Dharamsala both. The final decision will come only on February 12 after BCCI's inspection.