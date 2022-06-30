NewsCricket
INDIA VS ENGLAND

BREAKING: India vs England 5th Test - England announce playing XI, check here

Check out the England playing XI for 5th rescheduled Test vs India that starts on July 1 at Edgbaston

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 30, 2022, 04:17 PM IST

Trending Photos

BREAKING: India vs England 5th Test - England announce playing XI, check here

England men's cricket team announced their playing XI for the rescheduled 5th Test against India starting at Edgbaston on Friday (July 1). The Ben Stoked-led side has made only one change to the side that won the third Test against New Zealand at Headingley. James Anderson returns to the side in place of Jamie Overton.

England Team v India

Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Sam Billings (w), Matthew Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson.

