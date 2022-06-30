BREAKING: India vs England 5th Test - England announce playing XI, check here

England men's cricket team announced their playing XI for the rescheduled 5th Test against India starting at Edgbaston on Friday (July 1). The Ben Stoked-led side has made only one change to the side that won the third Test against New Zealand at Headingley. James Anderson returns to the side in place of Jamie Overton.

England Team v India

Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Sam Billings (w), Matthew Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson.

More to come