BREAKING: Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul Ruled Out Of 2nd Test Vs England; Sarfaraz Khan Finally Gets Maiden India Call Up

Team India have suffered from a major blow as star players Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul have been ruled out of the second Test against England which is scheduled to begin on February 2 in Visakhapatnam. Sarfaraz Khan along with Washington Sundar and left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar have been named as replacements.

"Jadeja sustained a hamstring injury during play on Day 4 of the first Test in Hyderabad while Rahul complained of a right quadriceps pain. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring the progress of the duo. Saransh Jain has been named as a replacement for Washington Sundar in the India A squad for the third and final multi-day game against England Lions starting February 1, 2024 in Ahmedabad. Avesh Khan will continue to travel with his Ranji Trophy team, Madhya Pradesh and will join the Test squad if required.," read the official BCCI website. (More to follow)

Updated Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Avesh Khan, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Washington Sundar, Saurabh Kumar.