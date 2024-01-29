trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2715244
NewsCricket
JASPRIT BUMRAH

BREAKING: ICC Punishes Jasprit Bumrah With One Demerit Point For 'Inappropriate' Physical Contact With England Batter Ollie Pope

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah punished for inappropriate physical contact during India vs England 1st Test.

Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 03:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

BREAKING: ICC Punishes Jasprit Bumrah With One Demerit Point For 'Inappropriate' Physical Contact With England Batter Ollie Pope

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been handed an official reprimand for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the first match of the ICC World Test Championship series against England in Hyderabad on Sunday. Bumrah had an inappropriate physical contact with England batter Ollie Pope during the first Test between India and England.

(More to follow)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish Kumar to resign soon?
DNA Video
DNA: Will Nitish Kumar quit INDIA bloc?
DNA Video
Bihar Political Crisis Update: DNA: Big Blow to I.N.D.I alliance
DNA Video
Republic Day Parade: DNA: Women display motorcycle daredevil stunts
DNA Video
DNA: 'ASI certified truth' of ancient temple in Gyanvapi Mosque
DNA Video
DNA: What ASI report on Gyanvapi survey revealed?
DNA Video
DNA: Special pooja organised in Indonesia on the Ramlala's Pran Pratishtha
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pakistan's Retaliatory Attack Indicates that Iran is Not Well-Liked', says Biden
DNA Video
DNA: First Look of Idol Ramlala inside Ayodhya Ram Mandir goes Viral
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pakistani connection' to rumors on Ram temple