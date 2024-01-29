BREAKING: ICC Punishes Jasprit Bumrah With One Demerit Point For 'Inappropriate' Physical Contact With England Batter Ollie Pope
Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah punished for inappropriate physical contact during India vs England 1st Test.
India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been handed an official reprimand for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the first match of the ICC World Test Championship series against England in Hyderabad on Sunday. Bumrah had an inappropriate physical contact with England batter Ollie Pope during the first Test between India and England.
Jasprit Bumrah received an official reprimand for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct.
In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Bumrah’s disciplinary record, #INDvENG #Bazball pic.twitter.com/fcE6XByKwX Sarmad Ansari (@iSarmadofficial) January 29, 2024
