BREAKING: India vs Pakistan Match Date, Venue In ICC ODI World Cup To Be Changed? BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Says THIS

BCCI secretary said that the updated schedule of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will be out in two to three days. The venue for the India vs Pakistan match will not be changed.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 07:57 PM IST

BREAKING: India vs Pakistan Match Date, Venue In ICC ODI World Cup To Be Changed? BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Says THIS India vs Pakistan is scheduled to be played on October 15. (Source: Twitter)

After report emerged that the date and venue of India vs Pakistan clash in ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 will be changed, BCCI secretary Jay Shah spoke on the matter after meeting the heads of the state association. Shah informed the press on Thursday that venue change for the India vs Pakistan match will not happen. However, Shah admitted that there will be some changes made in the schedule in the coming 2 to 3 days time. Three members of the World Cup reached out to ICC for a change is schedule. Earlier, it was reported that because India vs Pakistan match fell on the same date as first day of Navratri in Ahmedabad, security agencies had advised BCCI to make changes in the itinerary. The Indo-Pak clash is set to take place on October 15 at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

