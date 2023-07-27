Rohit Sharma Drops Huge Hint On Jasprit Bumrah's Comeback

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been out of action for a while now and his absence has surely been felt by the Men in Blue. Bumrah's back troubles have kept him out of action for almost a year, leading him to undergo a surgery and he is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently shared an update on his progress and there are speculations that he might be part of the T20I squad for the series in Ireland next month. Jasprit Bumrah also showed his progress by sharing a video of him bowling at the NCA

Now, team India captain Rohit Sharma provided a fresh update where he hoped that Bumrah could take part in a number of games before the ODI World Cup scheduled in India later this year. Rohit emphasized the importance of Bumrah's experience and acknowledged the need for him to gain match fitness and rhythm after recovering from a serious injury.

What Rohit Sharma said

“If he gets to play then it's good and we hope he plays before the World Cup. When a player returns from a serious injury, match fitness, match feeling are some key components, which are missing,” said Rohit at the press conference ahead of the 1st ODI.

The captain also said that the management is closely monitoring Bumrah's recovery and remains in constant communication with the NCA and that the signs are quite positive.

“We'll see what has been planned and everything depends on his recovery. We are in constant touch with the NCA and things look positive at the moment,” added Rohit.

Jasprit Bumrah's injury

Jasprit Bumrah's injury troubles began last year before the Asia Cup, and this saw him pulling out of the tournament. He made a brief return for the home series against South Africa, but once again backed out. He has, since, missed the T20 World Cup in Australia and was added to the squad for an ODI series against Sri Lanka in January, but once again had to withdraw due to back pain. Bumrah was also not part of the 2023 IPL season as well as the home Test series against Australia, and the WTC final.