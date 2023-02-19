topStoriesenglish2575070
NewsCricket
IND VS AUS

BREAKING: India's Squad for Australia ODI Series Announced, Hardik Pandya Named Captain for First Match

IND vs AUS: Team India's squad for the ODI series against Australia announced, check below

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Feb 19, 2023, 05:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

BREAKING: India's Squad for Australia ODI Series Announced, Hardik Pandya Named Captain for First Match

IND vs AUS: Team India's squad for the ODI-series against Australia was announced on Sunday (February 19). Captain Rohit Sharma will miss the first match due to family commitments, informed BCCI. In his absence, Hardik Pandya will lead the Men in Blue in the first game.

"Mr Rohit Sharma will be unavailable for the first ODI due to family commitments and Mr Hardik Pandya will lead the side in the first ODI," wrote BCCI.

India’s ODI squad against Australia

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkat.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When the stethoscope was invented in 1781
DNA Video
DNA: Do you know the anti-India 'agenda holder' George Soros?
DNA Video
DNA: How to protect children from the 'known enemy' of the eyes?
DNA Video
DNA: When famous film director Dadasaheb Phalke died in 1944
DNA Video
DNA: Why suicide is easy for daily wage workers?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: They kept on demolishing the mosque..the policemen kept watching the spectacle
DNA Video
DNA: Order to increase India's stature in 'world order'
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report of Rising Sea Level
DNA Video
DNA: India's help to Turkey also irritated Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: 'old' analysis of CM Gehlot's 'new budget'