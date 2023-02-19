BREAKING: India's Squad for Australia ODI Series Announced, Hardik Pandya Named Captain for First Match

IND vs AUS: Team India's squad for the ODI-series against Australia was announced on Sunday (February 19). Captain Rohit Sharma will miss the first match due to family commitments, informed BCCI. In his absence, Hardik Pandya will lead the Men in Blue in the first game.

"Mr Rohit Sharma will be unavailable for the first ODI due to family commitments and Mr Hardik Pandya will lead the side in the first ODI," wrote BCCI.

India’s ODI squad against Australia

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkat.