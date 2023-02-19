IND vs AUS: 'He was tempting me...,' Rahul Dravid Reveals Hilarious Story After Virat Kohli's Video Goes Viral

India's star cricketer Virat Kohli created a buzz around social media due to his reaction to a food delivery during the Day 2 of the 2nd Test match between India and Australia. The match took place in Delhi - Kohli's hometown - and his reaction when the food arrived while he was talking to coach Rahul Dravid went viral. Fans were speculating that Kohli's happy reaction was because he got his favourite meal 'chole bhature'. However, coach Dravid revealed that it wasn't what the people speculated instead it was 'Kulche Chole'.

"It wasn't Chole Bhature, it was Kulcha Chole. He was tempting me with it, but I said I'm 50 years old, I can't handle so much cholesterol anymore,” he said with a laugh.

India head coach Rahul Dravid also said the team was "very lucky" to have someone like Rohit Sharma taking over the captaincy from a player of the caliber of Virat Kohli. Rohit took over after Kohli quit as India's Test captain following a series defeat in South Africa in January 2021. (READ: IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli Beats Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting to Achieve This HUGE Feat)

Hailing Rohit's captaincy after India retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a six-wicket win over Australia in the second Test on Sunday (February 19), Dravid said the Mumbaikar has the respect of the dressing room.

"He is one of those guys who has been there a long time. The kind of person who doesn't speak a lot, but when he does they all listen. He deeply cares a lot about the dressing room and the players. We are very lucky to have Rohit take over the leadership from someone like Virat," Dravid said after the match. Coming to Virat Kohli, he joined the list of elite batters like Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting and more as he completed 25,000 international cricket runs in the second Test against Australia. (With PTI inputs)