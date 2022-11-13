topStoriesenglish
BREAKING: IPL 2022 champions Gujarat Titans trade Lockie Ferguson and Rahmanullah Gurbaz to Kolkata Knight Riders

IPL 2022 winners Gujarat Titans have traded Lockie Ferguson and Rahmanullah Gurbaz to Shreyas Iyer's Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of IPL 2023.

Written By  Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Nov 13, 2022, 10:58 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Just a couple of days before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 Retention Day deadline ends, IPL 2022 champions Gujarat Titans have traded New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson and Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz to two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday (November 13). It is second official trade announced in this window with Mumbai Indians bringing home Australian pacer Jason Behrendorff from Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday (November 12).

“New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson has been traded from Gujarat Titans to Kolkata Knight Riders for the upcoming TATA IPL 2023. He played 13 matches for Gujarat Titans and picked 12 wickets that included a 4-wicket haul,” the BCCI announced in a statement on Sunday.

“Kolkata Knight Riders have also traded Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz from Gujarat Titans. He was included in the Gujarat Titans squad in the 2022 TATA IPL edition as a replacement for England batter Jason Roy but did not play any game last season,” the statement added.

(More to come)

