IPL 2023 Retention List: Mumbai Indians, MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings submit retention list to BCCI, Kieron Pollard and Chris Jordan let go

Five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians and four-time winners Chennai Super Kings, led by MS Dhoni, have submitted their final retention list ahead of the IPL 2023 Retention deadline on Tuesday (November 15). According to a report, Rohit Sharma’s MI have decided to release start all-rounder and former captain Kieron Pollard along with fellow West Indies all-rounder Fabian Allen and England pacer Tymal Mills.

CSK, who failed to qualify for the IPL 2022 Playoffs, have retained former captain Ravindra Jadeja but decided to release international cricketers like Chris Jordan and New Zealand duo of Adam Milne and Mitchell Santner. MI and CSK are two of the most successful franchise in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Mumbai Indians, who also failed to reach the IPL 2022 Playoffs, also traded Australian left-arm pacer Jason Behrendorff to bolster their pace bowling lineup which was severely jolted by an injury to England fast bowler Jofra Archer. The left-armer has been a part of the MI Family in 2018 and the 2019 title winning season, and will see him return for the 2023 season in the Blue and Gold.

The mini-auction for the IPL 2023 will be held on December 23 in Kochi with the likes of Pollard, Jordan, Santner and Milne going into the auction now. Ahead of the auction, the BCCI has asked each franchise to provide the list of retained and released players by November 15.

CSK had a horror runs during the initial phase of the IPL 2022 as Jadeja himself stepped down from the captaincy post before suffering an injury and getting ruled out of the entire tournament. Jadeja managed just 116 and five wickets in the 10 matches he played so far. CSK only managed to win 4 games out of the 14 matches they played in the IPL 2022 season.

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 Retention List

Mumbai Indians Retention: Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brewis, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Daniel Sams, Tim David, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah, Tristan Stubbs, and Tilak Verma

Released: Fabian Allen, Kieron Pollard, Tymal Mills, Mayank Markande and Hrithik Shokin

Chennai Super Kings Retention: Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dubey, Rituraj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Mukesh Chaudhary, Dwayne Pretorius, and Deepak Chahar

Released: Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, Narayan Jagdeeshan and Mitchell Santner