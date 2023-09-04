BREAKING: Jasprit Bumrah And Sanjana Ganesan Become Parents To Boy, Name Him Angad Ahead Of Asia Cup 2023 Match Against Nepal

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan became proud parents to a young son and named him ‘Angad’ on Monday. Bumrah has flown back to India for the berth of his son and will miss Team India’s next Asia Cup 2023 match against Nepal on Monday.

Bumrah announced the birth of his son Angad on a post on social media on Monday. “Our little family has grown & our hearts are fuller than we could ever imagine! This morning we welcomed our little boy, Angad Jasprit Bumrah into the world. We are over the moon and can’t wait for everything this new chapter of our lives brings with it – Jasprit and Sanjana,” Bumrah posted on ‘X’, earlier known as Twitter.

Our little family has grown & our hearts are fuller than we could ever imagine! This morning we welcomed our little boy, Angad Jasprit Bumrah into the world. We are over the moon and can't wait for everything this new chapter of our lives brings with it __ - Jasprit and Sanjana pic.twitter.com/j3RFOSpB8Q — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) September 4, 2023

Jasprit Bumrah is expected to join back the Indian squad ahead of Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match against Pakistan on Sunday.

(More to come)